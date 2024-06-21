Barcelona legend Lionel Messi broke another all-time record in Argentina’s win over Canada

Barcelona and Argentina icon Lionel Messi etched his name ever further into the history books of world football in the early hours of Friday.

As much came courtesy of his appearance in his country’s opening fixture at the Copa América.

In their first outing en route to what all of an Argentine persuasion will be hopeful proves a successful defence of the nation’s Copa title, Lionel Scaloni’s troops locked horns with Canada in Atlanta, Georgia.

When all was said and done, the Albiceleste got off to a winning start, courtesy of goals on the part of Julián Álvarez, and Lautaro Martinez.

Captain and talisman Lionel Messi, meanwhile, played a central role, bagging the assist for his side’s 2nd, amid another stellar individual display.

And, as alluded to above, in the process, the 36-year-old secured for himself a fresh piece of history.

As revealed by Spanish statistician Mister Chip:

‘Messi is the FIRST player in the ENTIRE history of the Copa América with some participation in at least 7 different editions of the tournament.’

‼️ RÉCORD HISTÓRICO ‼️



Messi es el PRIMER jugador en TODA la historia de la Copa América con alguna asistencia en, al menos, 7 ediciones diferentes del torneo:



1 en 2007

3 en 2011

3 en 2015

4 en 2016

1 en 2019

5 en 2021

1 en 2024 (de momento) pic.twitter.com/pqnW7rRL7W — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) June 21, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN