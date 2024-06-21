Barcelona legend has say on Lamine Yamal: ‘He will mark an era’

Barcelona legend has say on Lamine Yamal: ‘He will mark an era’

An iconic figure at La Liga giants Barcelona has this week moved to reveal his appreciation for Lamine Yamal.

Wide-man Lamine is of course fresh off the most remarkable of breakout seasons in Catalunya’s capital.

After seeing his endeavours at youth level rewarded by way of a call-up to the Blaugrana’s senior ranks, the 16-year-old did not look back for a single second.

All told, Lamine racked up 50 appearances across all competitions, notching seven goals and 10 assists along the way.

The attacker has since carried such excellence onto the international stage, too, shining across a pair of starts with Spain at the European Championships.

And one individual of the opinion that the only way is up for Lamine from here comes in the form of Gerard Piqué.

Speaking in an interview with Sport Bild (as cited by COPE) this week, ex-Barcelona defender Piqué was asked for his take on the talents of the Blaugrana’s latest breakout sensation.

And the Spaniard’s response proved equally as blunt as it did unerring:

“Lamine Yamal will mark an era.”

Piqué went on to add:

“New players are emerging, like Lamine Yamal here in Spain; in Germany it is Musiala; in England they have Bellingham. There are several young players with a great future and the Euro Cup will be a turning point.”

Conor Laird | GSFN