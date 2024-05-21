🚨 Barcelona legend Alexia Putellas commits future to club

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has committed her future to the club by penning a new long-term deal.

The multiple Ballon d'Or winner had been out of contract at the end of the current season, which concludes with this weekend's Champions League final against Lyon.

And he has handed her side a huge morale boost ahead of their trip to Bilbao by signing a deal until the summer of 2026 which includes an option for a further season.

Putellas is already the club's all-time record goalscorer with an incredible 189 strikes during her 424 games, which make her Barcelona's third highest appearance maker.

In addition, she has won 29 trophies during that spell.