Barcelona learn massive demands for midfield target Stiller

An insight into the financial demands laid out by Stuttgart for Barcelona-linked Angelo Stiller has today been forthcoming.

The name of midfielder Stiller, of course, has positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent days.

This comes after word was forthcoming that the German had been added to Barcelona’s list of targets to reinforce the base of the club’s midfield.

Stiller, for his part, is fresh off a stellar campaign with the aforementioned Stuttgart, which saw him play a central role in the club’s shock 2nd-place Bundesliga finish.

Held in high regard by Hansi Flick owing to their time spent at Bayern Munich together, Barca’s new boss, in turn, is understood to have pushed his compatriot’s profile to Deco and the Camp Nou brass.

Safe to say, however, that if the Blaugrana are serious about Stiller’s signing, they will need to pay up…

As per a report from Sky Germany, Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has made clear to any and all clubs interested in the club’s engine room standout that a minimum asking price has been set.

The sum in question? €50 million.

Conor Laird | GSFN