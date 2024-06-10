Barcelona learn Atlético’s João Félix asking price

An insight into the extent of the financial demands laid out by La Liga giants Atlético Madrid for Barcelona target João Félix has this week been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and confirms that Félix will not be available on the cheap.

The Portuguese international, for his part, of course spent this past season out on loan, with Atlético’s La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

Speaking during an appearance on the Nude Project podcast over the weekend, Félix made clear his hope of sealing a fresh move to Catalunya’s capital with a view to next season, too:

“I have said that I love Barça, it has always been the club of my childhood and I want to stay but it does not depend on me.”

Herein, however, lies the problem.

Whilst the Blaugrana brass are also keen on a summer reunion, they have made clear to their counterparts at the Wanda Metropolitano that as much will only be possible by way of another paid loan.

Atléti, on the other hand, are seeking out a permanent transfer, desperate to shift Félix from the club’s books once and for all.

Not only that, but the Rojiblancos have laid out their demands for as much, demanding a minimum of €60 million.

With Barcelona unable to come anywhere close to such a figure, Diego Simeone and co. are in turn ready to bide their time, in the hopes of their out-of-favour attacker impressing at the European Championships, and in the process attracting fresh suitors.

Conor Laird | GSFN