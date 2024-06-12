Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal receives praise from Real Madrid heavyweight

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is highly impressed by the talent of Barcelona’s young player Lamine Yamal.

Carvajal acknowledges that while Yamal might still need to work on his defensive skills, his raw talent is undeniable.

“Lamine Yamal? A good player, but sometimes I have to pull him by the ears to help me defend (laughs ) He is a pure talent,” said the Real Madrid defender.

Yamal, despite being only 16 years old, has already achieved what many can only dream of. He has secured a place in Barcelona’s first team and he has also been called up to play for the Spanish national team.

Yamal is indeed incredible

These accomplishments alone are remarkable, but Yamal has gone even further. He has received standing ovations from the crowd on more than one occasion while playing for the national team, a testament to his outstanding performances.

In March, Yamal was applauded by the fans at Santiago Bernabeu, the stadium of Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid, after a thrilling match where Spain drew 3-3 with Brazil.

Lamine Yamal has received a standing ovation twice. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

During that match, Yamal was instrumental in all three of Spain’s goals. When he was substituted in the final moments of the game, the entire stadium rose to their feet to show their admiration for his contribution.

This was a significant moment, considering it happened at the home ground of Barcelona’s biggest competitors.

Just a few days ago, Yamal again showcased his talent during Spain’s match against Northern Ireland. Playing at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, he made two crucial assists that helped Spain secure a victory.

His performance was so impressive that the crowd gave him another standing ovation, recognising his skill and impact on the game.

Carvajal in awe of Yamal

Yamal is not just making headlines for his team contributions; he is also on track to break several individual records.

Carvajal, reflecting on Yamal’s achievements, noted that when he was his age, he was playing in the Youth Champions Cup with Real Madrid, a stark contrast to Yamal’s current level.

“We talked about it Lamine the other day and I told him that at the age of 17, I celebrated winning the Youth Champions Cup with Real Madrid and he is here, playing in the Euros and being relevant at Barcelona,” added the Champions League winner.