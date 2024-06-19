Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal names Real Madrid defender as toughest he has ever faced

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has this week provided an insight into the most challenging defensive tests with which he has been faced to this point in his fledgling career.

Wide-man Lamine, for his part, is of course fresh off affording a torrid 90 minutes to one of world football’s most recognisable defenders.

Afforded a starting berth in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, the attacker, still just 16, was faced with the daunting task of getting the better of Manchester City standout Joško Gvardiol.

Safe to say, however, that Lamine was more than up to the job…

Making use of his remarkable combination of touch, dribbling ability, explosive pace and final product, the Barca sensation lit up Spain’s right flank, en route to an eventual 3-0 La Roja triumph.

This comes fresh off a campaign which saw Lamine, despite his tender years, rack up a hefty 50 appearances at club level.

Safe to say, then, that the gifted young attacker has already gained a considerable knowledge of some of the best left-backs in the business.

Speaking during an interview with COPE this week, Lamine, in turn, was asked to name the best defender whom he has faced to date.

And the Spaniard went on to highlight a pair of names, in Real Madrid standout Ferland Mendy, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes:

“Toughest defender I’ve faced? Ferland Mendy and Mendes.”

Conor Laird | GSFN