Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal compared to 2 of game’s all-time greats after magical touch for Spain

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was on the receiving end of the ultimate compliment, during his latest outing on the international stage.

Wide-man Lamine, for his part, was introduced off the bench on Monday, as Spain played out their final group stage outing at Euro 2024.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops ultimately emerged on the right side of a 1-0 result, owing to a solitary goal on the part of Barcelona star Ferran Torres.

Post-match, though, it was the name of another Blaugrana attacker which took its place front and centre in the headines once more.

This came after the aforementioned Lamine was responsible for arguably the standout piece of individual skill of the European Championships to date.

After seeing the ball drop over his shoulder, the 16-year-old produced the most stunning of first touches, to leave a pair of Albanian defenders for dead.

And, as alluded to above, as much proved enough, in the eyes of one, for Lamine to be afforded the loftiest of praise imaginable.

Speaking as part of his role as pundit for Euro 2024, German icon Lothar Matthäus responded to the Barcelona prodigy’s latest moment of magic by exclaiming:

“Maradona, Messi, Lamine Yamal!”

Conor Laird | GSFN