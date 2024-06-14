Barcelona know how much it will cost to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have been made aware of the steep figure which will be required to secure the signing of Athletic Club star Nico Williams this summer.

That’s according to Relevo, who have this week provided the latest on the situation.

The name of wide-man Williams, of course, has long taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements on the left flank, the Barcelona brass have identified the Spanish international as the ideal addition, owing to his differential characteristics.

Deco and co. are eager to see new head coach Hansi Flick trot out a front three of Nico, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski next season, a trident boasting all of the necessary characteristics to wreak havoc across opposing backlines.

Those of a Blaugrana persuasion will therefore no doubt be interested to hear that their side were recently made aware of just what will be required to land their chief attacking target over the months ahead.

Athletic Club, it is claimed, will not accept a cent less than the full release clause included in Nico’s most recent contract.

The sum in question, according to Relevo, comes in at €58 million, an increase from the €50 million clause in the 21-year-old’s prior deal.

It now remains to be seen whether or not the board at the Camp Nou can scrape together the necessary funds to bring Nico in.

Conor Laird | GSFN