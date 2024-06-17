Barcelona kit release delayed by Nike error on Spotify logo

Barcelona’s official kit release for the 2024/25 season has been delayed following a mix up between Nike and Spotify.

Nike will continue as Barcelona’s kit manufacturer next season with Spotify as their main shirt sponsor.

However, as per reports from Relevo, there has been a major issue over the new update, with the original date now set back.

The report claims Nike produced kits for the release, but they featured the old Spotify logo, which was in place for the 2023/24 campaign.

Spotify have tweaked their corporate logo for 2024/25 and the streaming platform have requested an update to the kits to reflect the change.

Nike will now commission new kits for the release, and their public circulation for Barcelona fans is expected to be delayed into July, in line with a club photo shoot.

Barcelona will wear the new kit on their preseason tour of the USA if the expected new deadline is met by Nike in the coming weeks.