Barcelona key fixture dates for 2024-25 La Liga season as Hansi Flick prepares for debut campaign

The 2024-25 season is a significant one for Barcelona, as it is the beginning of a new era. Hansi Flick has taken over from Xavi Hernandez, and the German manager will embark on his debut campaign in Catalonia.

Flick’s first La Liga match in charge will be away from home, with Barcelona travelling to the Mestalla to take on Valencia. Los Blaugrana’s final match of the league season will also be on the road, as they face another tricky test against Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Club side at the fortress that is San Mames.

Your MD1 fixtures in the 2024-25 #LaLiga season!#RealMadrid begin their title defence away to Mallorca. Hansi Flick's first league match in charge of #FCBarcelona is at the Mestalla against Valencia. #AtleticoMadrid travel to Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/1X2u35sVT8 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2024

The big matches that all Barcelona supporters will be looking for is their fixtures against bitter rivals Real Madrid. The first La Liga meeting between the Clasico sides is set for MD11, around the 27th of October. The return match, which should be at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou, is on the 11th of May (MD35).

It remains to be seen how Barcelona get on in 2024-25. Big things are expected in Flick’s tenure, although they may struggle to keep pace with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, given the contrasting natures that the two teams will be approaching the campaign.