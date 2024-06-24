Barcelona key defender subbed off in Euros due to dehydration and heatstroke

Barcelona have a number of players away on international duty currently at the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 and the Copa America 2024 which got underway last week.

Ronald Araujo happens to be one of those players, currently representing the Uruguayan national team at the Copa America in the USA.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side got off to a winning start in the competition, defeating Panama 3-1 last night, but there was a point of concern for La Celeste with regards to Araujo.

Araujo taken off

Indeed, Araujo was substituted at half-time by manager Bielsa after the Barcelona defender struggled physically during the first half of the contest.

It has now emerged that the Barça centre-back had been suffering from dizziness and dehydration from the heat and humidity in Miami, as reported by Rodrigo Romano.

Thankfully, the issue is not a serious one, with Araujo himself coming out and confirming after the match that he feels fine and will be ready for Uruguay’s next match.

“I suffered a pressure drop. I was dizzy in the first half. I hydrated poorly during the day,” said Araujo speaking to reporters after the game.

“I will be fine for the next game,” Araujo later confirmed.

Even then, it would be prudent for Araujo and Uruguay to proceed with caution and ensure that the defender is fully fine and recovered before putting him out on the pitch for the next game.

Uruguay play Bolivia next late on Thursday night and it will be interesting to see whether Araujo features in that match or not.

Given Barcelona’s poor luck with injuries to players while on international duty, they will also monitoring the centre-back’s situation with very keenly.