Barcelona keeping tabs on teenage La Liga winger with €12 million market value

By this time, it is no secret that Barcelona are in the market for a new player to reinforce the left flank. The idea is to sign a differential player who can elevate the level of the team upon his arrival.

Nico Williams, Luis Diaz, and Dani Olmo are the most prominent names linked with a move to Barcelona at this point. However, owing to the financial situation, the Blaugrana are also looking at younger, possibly more affordable options as alternatives.

Assane Diao emerges as an option

As such, Gerard Romero reports that Barcelona have set their sights on Real Betis teenager Assane Diao as a potential target for the summer.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Betis this past season and went on to feature 28 times in all competitions, scoring four goals in the process.

Assane Diao on Barcelona’s agenda. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

While he enjoyed a fair share of playing time in the first half of the season, Diao was relegated to the bench in the final few months of the campaign, even being forced to play for the reserves at times.

Primarily a left-winger, Diao is also capable of playing on the right and through the middle, providing an array of options to the manager.

It seems like his age, versatility, and potential have alerted Barça, who have set their sights on the teenage attacker.

Diao has a contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2027 but is unlikely to cost a big sum this summer.

Furthermore, given his lack of first-team minutes in the latter phase of the season, the Spain Under-21 international may even be open to an exit.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication