Barcelona Are Keeping Tabs On This Gifted Left-Back: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Diario Sport stated that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Fluminense left-back João Henrique Mendes who is better known in Brazil as Esquerdinha. It has been revealed that the Catalan club are monitoring the Brazilian starlet ahead of a potential move for him in the future.

Esquerdinha has come through the youth ranks of Fluminense and has done well to break out as a first-team starter for them recently. He has already made one senior appearance for the Brazilian outfit in the Copa Libertadores.

The talented prospect has caught the eye at times with his performances in the youth levels of Brazilian football. At the moment, Esquerdinha is amongst the best young talents in South America.

Thus, it is no surprise that a top club like Barcelona are keeping tabs on his progress as Hansi Flick looks to build a strong squad for the future. However, Esquerdinha is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth consistently in top-flight football.

Barcelona Are Keeping Tabs On Esquerdinha: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Esquerdinha is a solid tackler of the ball and usually works hard for his team on the defensive third of the field. He is a technically gifted footballer who can also give a good account of himself in the opponent’s half.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Brazilian whizkid is still quite inexperienced at the highest level. Therefore, Barcelona would have to be patient with his progress before they can unlock the best out of the gifted full-back in the long run.

At the moment, Esquerdinha might struggle to get into Hansi Flick’s squad. However, he has the potential to be a success story at the Nou Camp as long as he continues to improve with each season. Thus, it makes sense for Barca to try everything in their power to lure the Brazilian defensive ace to Spain before the end of this summer transfer period.

At 18, there is no doubt that Esquerdinha is a prospect to watch out for in the future, so Flick would be wise to get him on board ahead of the new campaign.