Barcelona keeping tabs on €75 million-rated Chelsea winger target

SPORT has revealed that Barcelona are among the top teams showing interest in FC Porto’s winger, Pepe.

It is no secret that Barcelona are actively working on preparing the squad for the upcoming season. This effort is a collaborative endeavour between the new coach, Hansi Flick, and the club’s sporting director, Deco.

And one of the key positions that the Blaugrana club aims to strengthen this summer is the forward line.

Barcelona’s financial situation does not allow for lavish spending on new players which is why the club must be very strategic in its approach to signings, focusing on acquiring talent without breaking the bank.

Among the potential candidates to enhance Barcelona’s attacking options is Pepe.

Interest in Pepe is plenty

Pepe has had an impressive season in the Portuguese league, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Pepe. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

As a result, his performance has caught the attention of several major European clubs and according to reports, Barcelona are interested in signing him, along with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

However, acquiring Pepe will not be straightforward for Barcelona. The winger has a contract with Porto that runs until 2027. Additionally, his release clause is set at €75 million, a sum that Barcelona cannot afford at the moment.

Not a straightforward signing for Barcelona

The challenge for Barcelona is not just financial but also strategic. The club must navigate these constraints while still aiming to bring in quality players to bolster their squad.

Pepe’s contractual situation makes it difficult for Barcelona to secure his services unless they find a way to negotiate a lower transfer fee or possibly include player exchanges in the deal.

Interestingly, Pepe is not the only left-winger Barcelona are targeting. For what it is worth, Nico Williams happens to be topping Barcelona’s wishlist and given his La Liga experience, he could be picked over Pepe.