Barcelona Keep Pace with PSG in Pursuit of Bayern Munich’s €15M-a-Year Star

Paris Saint-Germain focused on signing top French talent last summer, and it looks like they’ll stick to this strategy this year. The latest buzz is that the current Ligue 1 champions are eyeing a well-known player.

With Kylian Mbappé heading to Real Madrid, PSG must fill the gap his departure leaves in their lineup. Instead of looking for one player to take on all the offensive duties, the French giants seem to be opting for a collective effort from multiple players to compensate for the 25-year-old’s absence.

On Monday, a report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reveals that Kingsley Coman is on the list of PSG, with the first talks taking place on the player‘s side.

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to let the 28-year-old player, who is contracted until 2027, leave if they receive a suitable offer. They are looking for around €40 million to €50 million for the Frenchman.

Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth provided new information, noting that PSG, Barcelona, and an unnamed Premier League club are interested in Coman.

PSG, Barcelona and an unnamed Premier League club are interested in Kingsley Coman. Bayern's valuation is thought to be around €50m [@skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/9ki23IqHMV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 25, 2024

Coman currently earns €15 million gross per year, so it will be interesting to see if he gets similar wages should he leave the Bavarian side. New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly eyeing Coman for a move to the Spanish club, but there haven’t been any concrete developments so far.