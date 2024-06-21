Barcelona keen to secure the future of 16-year-old La Masia jewel

Barcelona appear to be on a renewal spree right now, with the club announcing new deals for a host of youth players, signalling their intention to rebuild the team around homegrown talents.

Midfield prodigy and Barça Atletic captain Marc Casado recently became the latest player to pen a long-term deal with Barcelona.

But another homegrown talent who has come into focus in light of Barça Atletic’s stupendous campaign is Guille Fernandez.

Aged just 16, Guille is another La Masia starlet who is performing well beyond his years and has shown exceptional maturity at such a young age.

Barcelona looking to renew Guille Fernandez

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have not lost sight of Guille Fernandez and want to secure the future of the talented Spaniard.

A central midfielder by trade, Guille’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season. But Barça are seeking a new deal that may keep him at the club in the years to come.

As mentioned earlier, Guille has enjoyed tremendous growth and given his high level of performance at just 16, Barcelona believe he has immense potential.

However, with just over a week left before the month comes to an end, Barcelona’s youth director Jose Ramon Alexanco must act swiftly as he looks to close the renewal of the 16-year-old.

Other renewals also on the radar

Guille Fernandez is not the only player Barcelona are keeping tabs on this summer. The club also want to close out renewals for several other La Masia talents.

Two names stand out the most – Marc Guiu and Unai Hernandez. Both have shown exceptional promise over the past 12 months and are in contention for a breakthrough in the senior setup next season.

Even if they do leave this summer for a loan deal elsewhere, Barcelona are intent on sealing their long-term futures and are in talks with the agent of both players.