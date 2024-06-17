Barcelona’s Jules Koundé names Real Madrid star as best friend in France camp

Barcelona star Jules Koundé has pointed towards a member of the midfield ranks at arch rivals Real Madrid as his closest friend in the France national team setup.

Stopper Koundé is for his part currently away on international duty, with Didier Deschamps’ star-studded France squad.

Les Bleus are set to kick their Euro 2024 campaign into gear on Monday night, when they lock horns with Austria in Düsseldorf.

On the eve of their tournament opener, a number of France’s stars, in turn, sat down for an interview with Téléfoot.

One such player came in the form of the aforementioned Jules Koundé, who was asked to choose his best friend in Deschamps’ squad.

And the Barcelona defender’s ensuing response has since turned heads, with Koundé having opted for a player who has spent the last couple of years plying his trade on the other half of the Clásico divide:

“Best friend in the national team? Aurélien Tchouaméni.”

Conor Laird | GSFN