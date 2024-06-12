Barcelona Join Race for €50M-Rated Man Utd, PSG Target; Eyeing Player Swaps to Seal the Deal

Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer after winning the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal this season. As a result, several clubs are keen on the player with the transfer window approaching.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player who can play up and down the right side as a winger, midfielder, or defender. Frimpong played 47 matches across all competitions for the Bundesliga winners this past 2023–24 season, scoring 14 goals while registering 12 assists.

Due to his outstanding season, clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are reportedly linked to the Netherlands international. However, another club is now entering the race for Frimpong, who is under contract until 2028.

Barcelona has reportedly made an offer to sign Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to Sport. However, they currently can’t afford the estimated €50 million transfer fee due to their financial issues.

To make the deal more attractive, the Catalan side have proposed including players in the transfer, with winger Ansu Fati being one of the names mentioned. Leverkusen is open to considering player swaps as part of the deal.

Nonetheless, Frimpong is likely to wait until after UEFA Euro 2024 to decide on his future, as his performance in the tournament could attract more suitors.