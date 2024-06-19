Barcelona’s João Cancelo confirms plans for next season

João Cancelo has on Wednesday spoken out regarding his plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Portuguese, of course, spent this past season on loan in La Liga with eventual runners-up Barcelona, from Premier League champions Manchester City.

He went on to play a central role for the Blaugrana, on his way to 43 appearances across all competitions, giving rise to four goals and five assists.

Initially, Xavi’s dismissal from his berth on the Camp Nou touchline saw Cancelo’s future thrown up in the air, amid suggestions that the 30-year-old’s shortcomings on the defensive end may prove more of an issue for the incoming Hansi Flick.

The German, however, is since understood to have given the green light to Cancelo’s return.

And, if the latest comments on the part of the defender himself are anything to go by, then he would like nothing more than to link up with Flick and co. back in Catalunya’s capital next season.

Drawn on his future during an interview with Fútbol Emotion on Wednesday, Cancelo explained:

“I really like being at Barça, I am very comfortable. My family, my daughter, my wife also. We hope that next year we will be here!”

