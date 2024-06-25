Barcelona issue ultimatum to Porto over €15m transfer of teenage centre-back

The future of Mika Faye has come into focus in recent weeks, with the Barcelona youngster widely expected to leave the club in the coming summer.

Faye is regarded as one of the most talented defensive prospects at the club right now. However, his uncertain prospects in the first-team have forced the player to consider an exit this summer.

FC Porto have emerged as the likely destination for Faye, who has approved a move to Portugal.

Barcelona’s ultimatum to FC Porto

Given that Faye is ready to join FC Porto this summer, Barcelona are rushing to secure his exit by the end of the month. The club, after all, must balance the books before the June 30 deadline.

Keeping that in mind, Barça have given FC Porto an ultimatum – listing their final demands to the Portuguese outfit while handing them a deadline as well, reports MARCA.

Will Mika Faye join FC Porto this summer? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It appears FC Barcelona are holding out for a fee of around €15 million for the services of Mika Faye. Barça are unlikely to lower its price tag, despite FC Porto’s ongoing economic problems.

In addition, the Catalans have set forth a strict June 30 deadline for FC Porto to meet their demands for Mika Faye.

There are clubs from England and Germany who are keen and would pay €15 million for him, but Porto are the club to have shown the most concrete interest.

Uncertainty kicking in

While Barcelona’s demands are reasonable, it could be difficult for FC Porto to secure the signing of Mika Faye due to various reasons.

For one, the Portuguese outfit are also having to deal with Financial Fair Play worries and are not in a position to spend a fortune on Faye.

Not to mention, Barça are unwilling to relinquish their entire rights to Faye and still want to insert a buyback clause, so they always have the option to repurchase him on a cut-price deal in the future.

In case Porto do not close the deal before June 30, Barcelona would change their strategy and take Faye on the pre-season tour before deciding whether to keep or sell him while the €15 million price tag will also become invalid.