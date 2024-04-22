Barcelona interested in Diaz - Monday's gossip

Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool's 27-year-old Colombia forward Luis Diaz this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Wolves are considering Arsenal's 25-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool's 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and Sunderland's 23-year-old English goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as replacements if Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sa, 31, leaves the club this summer. (Sun)

Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for 28-year-old England midfielder Jack Grealish this summer. (Football Insider)

Barcelona will listen to offers for 25-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo this summer, with Manchester United showing interest. (Sport - in Spanish, via Goal)

Crystal Palace could join the chase for Club Bruges' 23-year-old Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika. (Sun)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among clubs interested in signing Real Madrid's 28-year-old France defender Ferland Mendy. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Borussia Dortmund will have to pay a club record £35m if they want to turn their loan for Chelsea's 22-year-old Dutch defender Ian Maatsen into a permanent deal. (Mirror)

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe contacted Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel to see if he would make a commitment to the club should they part with current boss Erik ten Hag. (Georg Holzner - in German)

A number of Premier League clubs are considering a move for Atletico Madrid's 19-year-old Spanish striker Samu Omorodion, who is on loan at Alaves. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester City face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Wolves' 22-year-old Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. (Mirror)

Arsenal will have to pay 60m euros (£51m) if they want to sign 24-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Manchester United and Newcastle could move for 29-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot if he does not sign a new contract with Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Leeds are likely to accept offers close to £30m for 20-year-old Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are lining up a £25m move for Juventus' 19-year-old Spain Under-21 defender Dean Huijsen, who is currently on loan at Roma. (Mirror)