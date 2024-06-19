Barcelona intend to recover injured midfield superstar in time for pre-season

Having suffered an ankle injury in April, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong had hoped to recover in time for the UEFA Euro 2024 so as to feature for the Netherlands.

While things appeared to be on track, a few days away from the tournament it was revealed that De Jong was nowhere close to making a return and was forced to withdraw from the Euros.

Following that, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman came out and criticised Barcelona for the way they had handled his injury, accusing them of rushing him back prematurely for the PSG and Real Madrid matches.

Barcelona managing De Jong recovery

Now, Mundo Deportivo has come out with an update surrounding the injury situation of Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong was forced to withdraw from Euros. (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona are working with De Jong and his agent, Ali Dursun, to help him recover from the right ankle injury that led to the Dutch international’s decision not to take part in the European Championship in Germany.

Once the player took the decision, because he saw that he was not going to be at one hundred percent and did not want to risk or harm his national team, Barça contacted him to discuss the timing of his recovery.

After spending a few days on holiday in his country with his wife and son, De Jong is expected to return to Barcelona and work with a club physiotherapist to finish recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the Liga match in April.

The intention is for the Netherlands international to be fully recovered or close to recovery by the time the pre-season starts in the second week of July so that he can start working under new coach Hansi Flick.