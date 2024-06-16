Barcelona identify two ‘multipurpose’ attackers to help the team next season

As the summer transfer window approaches, Barcelona will have to make some key decisions in regard to the club’s policies in the market.

While Barça will, no doubt, be looking to trim their squad by getting rid of a few first-team stars, the club are also proceeding with caution and prudence.

Hansi Flick is not rushing into any decision yet and is likely to carefully assess the team. To that end, Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona appear to have identified two attackers who can help the team next season through their versatility.

Ferran Torres: A star in the dressing room

Ferran Torres tops the list of ‘multipurpose’ players who may have a future at Barcelona next season.

Although the forward has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer, it appears Barça have re-assessed his situation. The club believe he can help the team with his versatility next season.

Does Ferran have a future at Barcelona? (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, Ferran is a winger, who is capable of operating in a number nine role. That means the Spaniard can potentially serve as an alternative for Robert Lewandowski.

Moreover, Ferran is considered a star in the dressing room due to the atmosphere he creates. Barcelona appreciate his mentality as well. As a result, it won’t be surprising to see the former Man City starlet remain at Camp Nou next season.

Joao Felix: A creative spark in attack

Another profile Barcelona are re-assessing carefully is Joao Felix. The club believe the Portuguese international may shine under Hansi Flick, primarily due to the 4-2-3-1 system that he employs.

Apart from playing as a winger, Felix can operate just behind the main striker. Barça are confident Felix can flourish in this role.

That is perhaps the reason why the Catalans have stepped up their efforts to retain Felix for at least another year, though negotiations with Atletico Madrid could prove to be tricky.