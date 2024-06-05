Barcelona Identify This La Liga Winger As A Priority Target: Good Option For Barca?

In a recent report, Sport (via Barcelona Noticias) claimed that Barcelona have identified Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a priority target. It has been stated that the Catalan club are eyeing a move to secure the services of the Spanish speedster this summer.

Williams enjoyed a decent campaign at the Spanish club after he put in a series of impressive displays for them in the final third. The 21-year-old scored eight times and picked up 17 assists in 37 appearances for Athletic Bilbao last season across all fronts.

The Spanish talent has been a reliable performer on the left flank as he is averaging 1.8 shots, 1.5 key passes and 2.8 dribbles per game in La Liga. He has even been tidy when distributing possession in the opponent’s half based on his pass completion rate of 79.2% in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for the Catalan club to get a deal done for him on the cheap.

BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 19: Nico Williams of Athletic Club duels for the ball with Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla FC during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla FC at Estadio de San Mames on May 19, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Is Williams A Good Option For Barcelona?

Williams can use his pace to cause a lot of headaches for his marker out in the wide areas. He has got the vision to create a few decent chances for his teammates in the final third and can strike the ball with venom from long range.

The Spaniard has done well to chip in by scoring and creating his fair share of goals in the final third. He is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also operate as a right-winger if told to do so.

We can expect Williams to add more firepower to Barcelona‘s attack. He has what it takes to help the Catalan club to compete for a lot of major trophies over the next decade. The Spanish wing wizard already knows La Liga well by now and won’t take much time to settle into life at the Nou Camp.