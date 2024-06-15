Barcelona Are Hoping To Land This Bayern Munich Ace Next Summer: What Will He Bring To The Nou Camp?

In a recent report, Sport mentioned that Barcelona are hoping to land Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich next summer. It has been revealed that the Catalan club are eyeing a move to sign the Germany international on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Kimmich has experienced a decent campaign at the German club as he has been responsible for putting in a run of impressive displays for them in the Bundesliga. The German talent was involved in 43 matches for Bayern Munich last season, scoring two times and earning ten assists in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has been a positive influence on both halves based on his average 1.6 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 0.9 clearances, 0.9 shots, 2.6 key passes, 2.3 crosses and 0.4 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga. He has even been tidy with his ball distribution after completing 91.3% of his attempted passes in the top tier of German football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the German club will run out next summer which could give Barca a chance to sign him on a free transfer.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY – JUNE 07: Joshua Kimmich of Germany controls the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and Greece at Borussia Park Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

What Will Kimmich Bring To Barcelona?

Kimmich is a solid tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot.

The German sensation can strike the ball with power from long range and has got the eye to set up a few decent chances for his teammates in the opposition half. He mainly played as a right-back for Bayern but can also function as a box-to-box midfielder or as a holding midfielder if asked to do so.

We can expect Kimmich to bring more quality to Barcelona boss Hansi Flick’s first XI. He has the winning mindset and skillset to help the Catalan giants compete for some major trophies over the next few years.

At 29, Kimmich is playing in his prime and would make an immediate impact at the Nou Camp if Flick can devise a way to land him on a free transfer next summer. However, there are some concerns over whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Spain.