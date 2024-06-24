Barcelona to hold meeting with superagent next week

There are significant changes expected to take place in the FC Barcelona squad for the upcoming season, and thus, one can expect several departures and additions in the team in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Their economic condition will force the Catalans to work and negotiate extra hard for all their incoming and outgoing players, as the Blaugranes will be looking to be as economical as they can to enhance their financial health going forward.

In such a situation, one person who will be very important for the Catalan club in this summer transfer window will be the Portuguese superagent, Jorge Mendes.

The agent has several players linked with Barcelona in his clientele, and according to SPORT, there is a meeting scheduled between him and the Barcelona Director Deco in the coming few days.

One of the topics that can be discussed in the meeting between Mendes and Deco, will be that of Guille Fernandez.

The Catalans have a lot of confidence in the youngster, and believe he will be able to succeed at the Spanish club, but the interest that he has generated, especially from some big clubs in Germany, makes him a matter to be solved urgently by Barcelona.

Additionally, other players such as Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, and Ansu Fati will be topics of discussion in this meeting. Barcelona currently desire to retain the former two, and the players themselves are inclined to stay at the Catalan club. However, the progression of their negotiations with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, remains to be seen.

The topic of Ansu Fati will be the most complex, as the winger wants to stay and succeed at Barcelona, and feels that he deserves to have an opportunity to showcase his talents. He will be a part of the pre-season with Hansi Flick