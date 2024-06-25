Barcelona hold meeting with agents of ‘Nico Williams Plan B’

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona recently sat down for a meeting with the entourage of something of a surprise transfer target.

As much has been confirmed by a host of sources in the Spanish media on Tuesday, who point towards Jaden Philogene as the player in question.

It is of course common knowledge that Barcelona are on the hunt for reinforcements out wide with a view to next season.

To date, the player most heavily rumoured to fill this role has come in the form of Athletic Club standout Nico Williams.

In the knowledge that any move for Spanish international Nico will be dependent on raising funds through sales, however, Deco and co. have left with little choice but to seek out backup targets, too.

And one such profile to have been earmarked is that of the aforementioned Philogene.

Attacker Philogene, for his part, is fresh off an impressive campaign in the English Championship, with Hull City.

Across 32 appearances from his berth on the wing, the 22-year-old racked up a head-turning 12 goals and six assists.

As much proved enough to pique the attentions of the brass at Barcelona, who, according to Jijantes, recently welcomed Philogene’s representatives to Catalunya’s capital, for a transfer summit.

During the sit-down, the terms of a season-long loan deal, featuring an option to buy, were discussed between the parties.

No official proposal was forwarded, but in the case of Barca being unable to land Nico, the Philogene option could quickly return to the fore.

ℹ️INFORMA @JijantesFC



Los agentes de Jaden Philogene se reunieron con el club hace dos semanas, como informa hoy @relevo. El jugador del Hull City es el Plan B del Barça a Nico Williams.



Varios clubes de la Premier League ya han mostrado su interés en él.



Se descarta el… pic.twitter.com/GP5oDg3KwV — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 25, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN