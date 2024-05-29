Barcelona hires former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as replacement for Xavi Hernandez
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona hires former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as replacement for Xavi Hernandez.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.