Barcelona on High Alert as PSG Rule Out Pursuit of Liverpool Star Amid Contract Until 2027

Barcelona on High Alert as PSG Rule Out Pursuit of Liverpool Star Amid Contract Until 2027

Over the past few months, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Liverpool standout Luis Díaz, who is under contract until 2027. The Parisians have to replace Kylian Mbappé’s production next season, so it made sense why the Colombian winger’s name surfaced.

Moreover, Díaz has been linked to FC Barcelona, and with Jürgen Klopp’s departure, perhaps the Reds could be open to selling some players as a new era begins at Anfield.

Díaz showcased impressive stats this past season, making 51 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and providing five assists. Despite the numbers he’s put up at Liverpool, the 27-year-old isn’t on PSG’s radar.

According to RMC Sport, the Liverpool star won’t be arriving in the French capital to bolster the team’s attack. If the Parisians will improve their forward situation, it seems they’ll be looking at other files.

Mercato: Simons et Luis Diaz ne viendraient pas cet été Le PSG s’est intéressé a Rodrygo, mais sans plus Le dossier Kvara est très compliqué voir impossible De Ligt, Tapsoba et Yoro font partie des pistes en défense Kimmich, Neves et Guimarães font partie des pistes RMCsport — Paris_SGINFOS (@Paris_SGINFOS) June 13, 2024

Díaz recently spoke about his future, and it sounds like he has no desire to leave Anfield due to the words he used to describe his situation with the Premier League side.

“I’m very happy there at Liverpool,” Díaz said. “It’s a great team and club; I’ve always wanted to play there, so I’m very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else.”