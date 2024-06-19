Barcelona’s hidden assets: 15 players whose transfer could boost club finances

Barcelona are heading into the summer transfer window desperately requiring fresh revenue if they are to secure the services of new players.

One of Barcelona’s main sources of income could be the sale of first-team stars. However, that is not Barça’s sole source of revenue, as the club could potentially stand to gain from several market moves this summer.

That is because Barcelona hold a future sell-on fee clause for at least 15 players across Europe this summer.

Barcelona’s Hidden Assets

The list is led by La Masia youth product Mika Marmol. After leaving Barcelona in 2022, Marmol has established himself as a first-team star at Las Palmas.

His consistent performances at the back have seen his value skyrocket over the past 12 months, with a recent report from Mundo Deportivo reporting interest from Sevilla.

Barcelona hold a 50% sell-on clause for Marmol, who has a termination clause worth €30 million embedded in his contract at Las Palmas.

Apart from Marmol, Barcelona hold sell-on fee clauses in the contracts of other defenders in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo, as well as Junior Firpo, Juan Miranda and Konrad de la Fuente.

Barcelona stand to gain from Todibo’s transfer this summer (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Firpo and de la Fuente are not valued as much, Todibo is still regarded as one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1 and could fetch a sizable price in the market. Barcelona, to that end, could be a beneficiary as the club hold a 20% stake in any future sale.

Moving on in midfield, Barcelona could benefit from the future sale of Riqui Puig of LA Galaxy, Nico of FC Porto and Carles Alena of Getafe, all of who are important players for their respective clubs.

In La Liga, apart from Alena, Miranda and Marmol, Barcelona could stand to gain from the sale of Ilaix Moriba, who also plays for Getafe, although the youngster is set to return to RB Leipzig this summer.

Barcelona also have a transfer stake in another failed La Masia graduate Alex Collado, with the club retaining a 30% stake in a future sale.

The sale of Francisco Trincao, Ferran Jutgla and Oscar Mingueza, too, can be linked to Barcelona, one way or another.

Barcelona still hold stake in Trincao (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, two players who can help Barcelona fetch more revenue this summer are Sergino Dest and Abde Ezzalzouli.

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly keen on making Dest’s move permanent, with the deal likely to bring in a fee of around €10 million.

The sale of Abde could be a lot more difficult, but the Moroccan international is rated quite highly, despite his subdued performance in the 2023/24 campaign.

With a multitude of potential transactions on the horizon, Barcelona’s financial situation could be significantly bolstered by these hidden assets. While some players like Dest have a clear path out, others may require more strategic manoeuvring.

Regardless, the successful activation of these sell-on clauses could provide Barcelona with much-needed revenue to address their squad needs and navigate the summer transfer window with greater financial strength.