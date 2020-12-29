Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Barcelona was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eibar on Tuesday in a Spanish league match that Lionel Messi missed due to injury.

Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele scored in the 67th to cancel out Kike Garcia's opener 10 minutes earlier.

Ronald Koeman's side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.

Messi was forced to watch the game from the stands because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty kick early.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho left the game in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.

It was the first point Eibar has taken at Camp Nou after losing its previous six visits.

---

