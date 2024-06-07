Barcelona & Hansi Flick hand Marc-André ter Stegen a boost

Barcelona star Marc-André ter Stegen has this week been afforded some altogether positive news by the club.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

Ter Stegen, for his part, is in line to maintain his no.1 status at Barcelona next season, under the watch of new boss Hansi Flick.

Upon his fellow countryman being unveiled on the bench in Catalunya’s capital, though, the shot-stopper was nevertheless left concerned.

This came amid claims that Flick’s intention was to bring a new goalkeeping coach to the club with him.

Ter Stegen, for his part, has spent the entirety of his ten years in Barcelona working under the watch of José Ramón De la Fuente.

A huge fan of the talents of his personal coach, the German international, in turn, is understandably eager to continue working with De la Fuente.

And, as per the aforementioned MD, precisely as much will prove to be the case.

Though Hansi Flick’s plan remains to have Toni Tapalovic as part of his staff, De la Fuente will be going nowhere.

The Spaniard has been given the green light to stay put by Flick and the Barcelona brass alike, in news which will no doubt be met with a sigh of relief on the part of the aforementioned Ter Stegen.

Conor Laird | GSFN