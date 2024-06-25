Barcelona and Hansi Flick Grin as PSG Have No Interest in Reuniting with Bayern Munich’s €50M-Rated Star

Barcelona and Hansi Flick Grin as PSG Have No Interest in Reuniting with Bayern Munich’s €50M-Rated Star

On Monday, reports surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain want to reunite with former youth product Kingsley Coman. Moreover, Bayern Munich are open to a sale if it receives a suitable offer.

With Kylian Mbappé set to join Real Madrid, PSG faces the challenge of filling the gap he leaves in their lineup. Rather than relying on a single player to shoulder all offensive duties, the French giants appear to be leaning towards a collective effort from multiple players to make up for the 25-year-old’s departure.

Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany has reported that PSG has Coman on their list, with initial talks underway on the player’s side. Bayern Munich is reportedly willing to part ways with the 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, for a fee of €40 million to €50 million.

However, journalist Abdellah Boulma reports Coman isn’t on the capital club’s radar. As a result, this piece of news is ideal for Barcelona and their new manager, Hansi Flick, who had the player while at the helm of the Bavarian side.

🚨🇫🇷| JUST IN: Kingsley Coman is NOT among PSG’s priorities for this summer transfer window. The club is favoring other targets. @AbdellahBoulma pic.twitter.com/T1VYEa1iN2 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 25, 2024

According to Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth, Barcelona, and an unnamed Premier League club are interested in the 28-year-old. Coman currently earns €15 million gross per year, so it will be interesting to see if he gets similar wages should he leave