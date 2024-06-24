Barcelona, Hansi Flick on Alert as PSG Enters Race for Bayern Munich’s €50M-Rated Winger

Paris Saint-Germain went after quality French talent last summer, and it seems the capital club will continue this transfer policy this year. The latest rumor is that the reigning Ligue 1 champions are pursuing a familiar name.

The Parisians need to replace the production that Kylian Mbappé is leaving behind with his departure to Real Madrid. Rather than pursue one player to carry this offensive responsibility, the French giants appear to go with a group of players to replace the 25-year-old.

One of the names in the rumor mill is former PSG youth player Kingsley Coman. According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Coman is on the list of PSG, with the first talks taking place on the player‘s side.

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to letting the 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, leave if a suitable offer comes. The information reveals that the Bundesliga side want around €40 million to €50 million for the Frenchman.

Coman currently earns €15 million gross per year, so it will be interesting to see if he gets similar wages should he leave the Bavarian side. Still, PSG aren’t the only club keen on the winger.

🚨🔴 Exclusive | Kingsley #Coman is on the list of @PSG_inside with first talks have taken place on player‘s side! The 28 y/o winger is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer during this transfer window. Contract valid until 2027. His current salary is over €15m euros… pic.twitter.com/kG5871OweB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2024

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly eyeing Coman for a move to the Spanish side this summer. Although Coman’s contract with Bayern runs until June 2027, Barcelona is eager to bring him in soon. However, there haven’t been any concrete developments so far.