Barcelona handed huge boost as La Liga club could sell midfield target for €25 million

Barcelona’s search for a new holding midfielder this summer has started on a rough note, with the Catalans being priced out of a move for almost all of their top targets.

However, the tide is seemingly turning in Barça’s favour lately, with Mikel Merino, in particular, emerging as a market opportunity for the Catalan outfit.

Real Sociedad do not rule out a sale

According to a fresh report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa (h/t SPORT), Real Sociedad are not entirely optimistic about the continuity of Mikel Merino.

The midfielder’s contract at Real Sociedad expires in 2025, but the player has given no hint of a renewal. Sociedad, for their part, are keen on sealing a new deal for the midfielder, but they haven’t yet heard from the player.

This has led the Txuri-Urdin to believe that Merino may leave in the coming summer, especially with a host of clubs interested in his services. The player, for his part, is aware of Barça’s interest as well.

Mikel Merino could be available for a cut-price deal this summer (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

The former Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United midfielder does have a release clause worth €65 million. But his contract situation means Real Sociedad may have to settle for a fee of around €25 million.

Barcelona ready to jump in

The report adds that Barcelona are prepared to jump in and take advantage of the market opportunity evolving around Mikel Merino.

Although the Catalans prioritise a move for Bruno Guimaraes or Amadou Onana, the club’s economic turmoil means new coach Hansi Flick is willing to settle for Merino.

The Spanish international has established himself as a rigid holding experience, with significant experience under his belt. His positioning sense, coupled with technical efficiency could go a long way in energising the Barcelona midfield next season.

A fee of just €25 million is also quite reasonable, at least as far as Barcelona are concerned. However, the Catalans are not in a position to make an offer just yet and will have to wait for La Liga’s further notice regarding the club’s Financial Fair Play margins.