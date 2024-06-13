Barcelona handed chance to sign free agent midfielder

La Liga giants Barcelona have been offered up the chance to bring in a free agent midfielder with a view to next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, citing Jijantes, who point towards Tanguy Ndombele as the player in question.

Ndombele, for his part, is fresh off seeing his contract terms terminated prematurely by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

With the Frenchman not featuring in the plans of boss Ange Postecoglou, the Spurs brass felt the time right to set the former Lyon standout free, 12 months prior to the expiration of his contract.

And Ndombele’s entourage have not taken at all long in kicking into gear efforts to find a new home for their client.

As per the aforementioned Jijantes, the 27-year-old – once considered one of European football’s premiere talents – has been offered to Barcelona.

In the knowledge that the Blaugrana brass are on the lookout for reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer, Ndombele’s representatives have moved to take advantage of the situation, in an effort to secure the Frenchman a place in Hansi Flick’s ranks for next season.

It is also noted, however, that Barca’s response was to inform Ndombele and his team that he is not considered a priority for the club at present.

This situation could change as the summer rolls on, but, for the time being, a move to the Camp Nou looks unlikely.

Conor Laird | GSFN