Barcelona handed boost in pursuit of Liverpool star

La Liga giants Barcelona have seen their chances of landing a key summer transfer target this week afforded something of a boost.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Luis Díaz as the player in question.

The name of wide-man Díaz has of course taken its place centre stage in the media headlines in Catalunya’s capital over recent weeks.

As much comes with the Colombian having been identified as one of Barcelona’s two leading targets to reinforce the club’s left wing.

Alongside Athletic Club star Nico Williams, Díaz is considered the perfect profile of attacker, with Blaugrana sporting director Deco favouring a move for the latter at this moment in time.

Deco and his team of directors, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear that Liverpool’s explosive winger may in fact be available for transfer over the weeks ahead.

As per the aforementioned MD, citing English sources, incoming Reds boss Arne Slot is not as keen on having Díaz in his squad as the man who brought the 27-year-old to Anfield, in Jürgen Klopp.

A summer transfer, as a result, could well be on the cards, with it also noted that Liverpool would be open to discussions from a starting point of around €60 million, considerably less than the €100 million price-tag previously floated.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona move decisively to take advantage of the situation, with Paris Saint-Germain also keen on Díaz’s services.

Conor Laird | GSFN