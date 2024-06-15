Barcelona Golden Boy sends message to Spain NT ahead of Euro opener

As Spain get set to take on Croatia in their first UEFA Euro 2024 Group B encounter in Berlin in a few minutes, Barcelona midfield prodigy Gavi has sent a heartfelt message to the team.

Gavi, 19, is not part of the Spain squad as he is currently recovering from the ACL injury he suffered while in action for La Roja back in November last year.

Gavi’s absence is a blow for the Spanish national team and while he might not be a part of the squad, the 2022 Golden Boy is sending his full support to the players that are in Germany for the tournament.

Indeed, taking to social media ahead of the game against Croatia, Gavi posted an image of the Spain players celebrating the UEFA Nations League victory from last year and wrote:

“Let’s go, family! We’re with you!”

Gavi might not be there, but four other Barcelona players have made it to the Spain squad for the Euros, two of which are starting today against Croatia.

Indeed, Lamine Yamal and Pedri are part of the lineup that will take the field against Luka Modric’s side while Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez are on the bench.

When will Gavi return?

Following the gruesome injury, Gavi has been working hard on his recovery and has made incredible progress.

The youngster recently began training on the grass, but there is still some way left for him to think about a return.

It is expected that Gavi could be integrated back into action around November, although a return to 100% is only expected in early 2025.