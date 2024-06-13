Barcelona Golden Boy Gavi returns to training on the grass

FC Barcelona could not win any piece of silverware in the 2023-24 season, and, to some degree, this inability to win can be attributed to the serious injuries suffered by Five of their key players, i.e., Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ter Stegen and Gavi.

The latter of these players had emerged as a very important midfielder for Xavi, and thus the ACL tear he suffered in November was a big blow for the Catalans. He suffered this injury playing for the Spanish national team, and as he has not yet recovered, he is going to miss the UEFA EURO 2024 because of it.

While he cannot participate in this European competition, his recovery is still going in the right direction. As Mundo Deportivo has noted, this is clear from some of the graphics shared by FC Barcelona on their social media, in which Gavi can be seen working at the club’s training facilities on the grass and with his boots on.

These signs show that the midfielder is on the right track in this recovery process, and he can return to action in September or October.

He is already undertaking strenuous physical activities in the training grounds like running, sprinting, exercising changes of pace, and lateral movements, but for now, under close supervision of the physical trainers and physiotherapists.

The youngster is yet to start training with the ball, but with the progress he has made in the last few months, he can get to this level quite soon.

With his high energy, passion, and never-ending stamina coupled with good passing and technical skills, Gavi can turn out to be an important player for the new Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick.

Hopefully, he will be able to recover in the best way from such a serious injury, and contribute significantly to the team’s success this season under a new head coach.