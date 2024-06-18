Barcelona given major boost in bid to sign top midfield target, Real Sociedad expect sale to happen

Real Sociedad could be in store for a very busy summer – unfortunately for them, this is likely to include the sale of at least two key players. Robin Le Normand appears to be edging ever closer to Atletico Madrid, while Mikel Merino may also be joining him at the exit door.

🚨 If Sergi Roberto can't continue at Barcelona, he would like to play in the Premier League. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2024

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via ED), La Real are already preparing for life without Merino, who continues to delay his response to the latest contract offer presented by the Basque giants. The 28-year-old, who has emerged as a leading target for Barcelona in recent weeks, only has a year remaining on his current deal.

Merino is likely to be available for a cut-price fee because of his impending contract expiration, which is music to the ears of Barcelona, given their ongoing financial woes. However, La Real are eyeing up the possibility of Merino’s stature increasing on the back of possible strong performances for Spain at Euro 2024, which would increase his price.

Another factor playing into Real Sociedad’s hands is that two unnamed clubs are eyeing up Merino, alongside Barcelona. Either way, it’s looking more likely every day that the midfielder will be moving on this summer.