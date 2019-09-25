Barcelona: Gerard Pique suggests pre-season tour is cause for poor start to the season

REUTERS

Gerard Pique has blamed Barcelona’s unsteady start to the season on the club’s pre- season trips to the United States and Japan.

Barcelona travelled to Japan in July to play Chelsea and Vissel Kobe, before returning to Catalonia to host Arsenal in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The side then travelled to Miami and Michigan to play Napoli, six days later they were defeated 1-0 in their opening La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao.

"We have not been able to train a lot, we have had many trips and it shows, there are players who are still not in form, others who have (injury) discomfort," Pique told reporters.

"The pre-season we had has not helped us, but this is Barca and there are no excuses."

Barcelona secured a much needed 2-1 victory over Villarreal at home on Tuesday to move up to fourth place in La Liga with just 10 points in six games.

The Catalan giants have won none of their games away from home this season and have failed to keep a clean sheet.



Disappointing results from the side have led to fans expressing their irritation to players.

Luis Suarez was whistled off by supporters after he failed to make an impact against Villarreal.

The Uruguayan suffered an injury in the sides opening La Liga game and has struggled to return to fitness since his recent return.

"I understand that fans have their opinion and express it, but I wouldn't pay too much attention to it," continued Pique.

"We would like to win every game by four or five goals but it's not always possible."

