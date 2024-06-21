Barcelona gem could be playing his final game for reserve team as transfer looms

In a Barcelona youth setup that has produced a series of quality first-team players for the Catalans in recent years, Mika Faye’s plight can easily be classified as rare.

Despite emerging as one of Barça’s finest talents, Faye appears to have no future in Catalonia and could soon move elsewhere, particularly due to a stacked defensive unit.

To that end, the central defender has been closely linked with a move to FC Porto in recent days, with the player reportedly keen on the idea of moving to Portugal.

Faye could play his last game for Barcelona tomorrow

A recent report from SPORT has offered a crucial update on the future of Mika Faye, suggesting that the youngster could play his final game for Barcelona tomorrow.

It must be noted that Faye is a part of the Barça Atletic setup, that will take on Cordoba in the second leg of the promotion playoff final.

After drawing the first leg, Rafa Marquez’s men will be eyeing a victory. Faye, to that end, could play a vital role in helping the Catalans retain a valuable clean sheet.

What’s next for Mika Faye? (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

But on the flip side, it could turn out to be Faye’s last game, at least for the reserve team. The youngster, unfortunately, has never featured for the senior team despite his immense talent and performances in the youth leagues.

Barcelona, for their part, could churn out a figure of €15 million from the potential sale of Faye, with FC Porto appearing as the likely destination.

Nothing is ruled out

However, the report adds that nothing can be ruled out as far as Mika Faye’s future is concerned.

If the young defender does stay in Catalonia, he will ensure he is part of Hansi Flick’s first-team plans for next season.

A lot, therefore, could depend on Barcelona’s pre-season campaign, which will kickstart on July 10. Flick is likely to assess the profile of Faye quite closely.

If the Senegalese starlet can make an impression during the pre-season campaign, Barcelona might not rule out the player’s prolonged stay in Catalonia.