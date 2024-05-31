Barcelona full-back still uncertain about Flick’s intentions with him

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

There are several changes that FC Barcelona must consider heading into next season. The Catalan club wishes to incorporate new signings, but also improve on current players. Given the disappointing season Barcelona had recently, they are not willing to be unprepared for the reality of things once again.

That is why, as per recent reports, there may be a proper overhaul at the club this summer. Most players are no longer safe, and others are no longer guarantees apart from merit. Incoming manager Hansi Flick will have his own vision for Barcelona, and certain players will definitely have more important roles than others.

This division of responsibility will not only be limited to current players, however. Even players who return from loan will likely be assessed by the former Bayern Munich coach, and this includes a possible assessment of a certain right-back who has made his return from Las Palmas just recently.

According to SPORT, 22-year-old Mexican fullback Julian Araujo still awaits a potential answer from Hansi Flick. After his loan spell at Las Palmas, one which finally allowed him to get a taste of football outside of America, the player now finally returns to Barcelona for more.

Currently training with the Barça first team, he was also seen photographed in images where Hansi Flick was greeting his new players. For now, there is still no confirmation if the Mexican fullback will be part of his plans for Barcelona next season, but he certainly has time to prove himself.

Moreover, since Barcelona do need some help when it comes to competent fullbacks, Araujo’s incorporation would not be costly either. Since he has left for Las Palmas, there is no denying that the player has progressed and matured.