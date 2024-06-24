Barcelona and four European giants in race to sign €50m Bayern star

This summer could be a turning point for FC Barcelona, who need to be careful with their recruiting. La Blaugrana can no longer spend without remorse, and they must make sure they spend wisely. Fortunately for FC Barcelona, some pieces may begin to fall into place right by themselves.

One such piece could be the future of 29-year-old German star Joshua Kimmich. Despite currently being contracted to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, Kimmich’s future with the club has never been as uncertain as it currently is. While that may not be ideal for Bayern, it is quite the positive news for Barcelona.

The Catalan club has been linked to Kimmich since quite some time, and they may be closing in on making sure a reunion happens between the player and new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. However, while the situation with Bayern may have improved, the player’s suitors are not limited to just Barcelona.

As pointed out by Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau of Sky Sport, Kimmich is currently on the radar of some major clubs. According to the latest revelation, there are five major European clubs, including FC Barcelona, who are the most interested parties in making Kimmich a part of their squad for next season.

This includes La Liga champions and eternal rivals of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid. Los Blancos are never out of the picture when it comes to poaching elite players, and it seems that they are willing to have a poke themselves if it can potentially land them Joshua Kimmich.

Apart from Barcelona and Real Madrid, all three other interested clubs hail from England. Currently, English champions Manchester City are joined by Liverpool and Arsenal in the potential hunt for Kimmich during this ongoing summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for FC Barcelona, all the clubs apart from them will have much better financial situations heading into such an operation. Unless Barça are able to provide a convincingly better sporting project to the player, they know for a fact that competing on the basis of financial prowess would be quite the ineffective way to go about things.