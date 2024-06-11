Barcelona forward set to miss national team’s Euro opener through injury

The UEFA Euro 2024 will kick off this week and there are a number of Barcelona players participating in the tournament for their respective nations.

As such, the Catalans will be following the tournament closely to see how their stars fare while hoping that there are no injury issues over the course of the tournament.

As was confirmed late on Monday night, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been withdrawn from the Netherlands squad as he has failed to fully recover from his injury.

Furthermore, star striker Robert Lewandowski also sustained an injury during Poland’s friendly encounter against Turkey.

Lewandowski ruled out of Poland’s Euro opener

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that Lewandowski will miss Poland’s UEFA Euro 2024 against the Netherlands later this Sunday.

Lewandowski will miss Poland’s Euro opener. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the Barcelona striker withdrew from the friendly match that his team won (2-1) against Turkey on Monday due to a muscle ailment.

After the match against Turkey, Poland coach Michal Probierz ruled out a serious injury, as he said: “He has a minimal injury. We hope there will be no problems.”

Now, as per the report, the injury that Lewandowski picked up is not very serious. But the veteran superstar will still miss Sunday’s opening game of his fourth European Championship as a footballer at the age of 35.

If there is no relapse, Poland are counting on Lewandowski being able to play in the following matches against Austria on June 21 and France on June 25.

“We are doing everything possible so that he can play in the second match,” said Jacek Jaroszewski, Poland’s national team doctor.