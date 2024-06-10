Advertisement

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski limps off in friendly six days before Poland Euro 2024 debut

Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski has had to leave the pitch injured less than a week away from the beginning of their Euros campaign.

The 35-year-old could not continue after a muscle injury that caused him to go to the ground against Turkey, and came off in the 30th minute, having assisted Karol Swiderski for the opener. He did so with a grim look on his face, and limping heavily.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Poland debut in Euro 2024 in six days time against Czech Republic, and unless it was a simple swelling from a blow, it seems likely he will miss at least one if not all of Poland’s group stage matches.

Lewandowski has generally been a very healthy player, but struggled with an ankle injury for a little over a month at Barcelona earlier this season. Poland and Barcelona fans face a nervous wait to see how serious the issue is.