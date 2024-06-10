Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski limps off in friendly six days before Poland Euro 2024 debut

Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski has had to leave the pitch injured less than a week away from the beginning of their Euros campaign.

The 35-year-old could not continue after a muscle injury that caused him to go to the ground against Turkey, and came off in the 30th minute, having assisted Karol Swiderski for the opener. He did so with a grim look on his face, and limping heavily.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski was subbed off with an injury in Poland's game, just ahead of EURO 2024. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2024

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Poland debut in Euro 2024 in six days time against Czech Republic, and unless it was a simple swelling from a blow, it seems likely he will miss at least one if not all of Poland’s group stage matches.

Lewandowski has generally been a very healthy player, but struggled with an ankle injury for a little over a month at Barcelona earlier this season. Poland and Barcelona fans face a nervous wait to see how serious the issue is.