Barcelona forward receives offer from Premier League side

With the arrival of Hansi Flick on the FC Barcelona bench, several changes in the squad of the Catalan club are expected ahead of the next season. These changes will involve both new arrivals and departures of some of the current players.

While there is a high degree of uncertainty on who these new arrivals and departures would be, recent reports coming from Spain related to FC Barcelona provide some hints on which players are expected to leave the club.

For instance, a recent report from SPORT claims that the forward Ferran Torres could be one of the players to leave the club, as the Premier League side, Newcastle United, have tabled an offer of €15 million fixed and another €5 million in variables for his transfer.

This figure is significantly lower than the €55 million that Barcelona paid to Manchester City for his services back in the winter transfer window of 2022. The Catalans have a lot of bargaining ground for the 24-year-old forward, as he has a contract till 2027 and this contract has a release clause of €1 billion.

There is also no reason why the Blaugranes should be looking to let the Spaniard leave for a sum that does not match his value in the market as he was an important player for them last season.

He was the joint second-highest scorer in the team along with Fermin Lopez, and his 11 goals and 4 assists were bettered only by Robert Lewandowski, who was the team’s leading scorer.

For now, Torres is focusing on his national team duties, as he is a part of the Spain squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024. He will be playing with three of his Barcelona teammates – Pedri, Yamal, and Fermin Lopez – in the Spanish national team.