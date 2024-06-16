Barcelona forward Raphinha reveals thoughts about 'quitting' football

Barcelona forward Raphinha has confessed he considered quitting football during a turbulent phase in his playing career.

The 27-year-old Brazilian, known for his skill and versatility on the field, has recently admitted thoughts of 'giving up' and 'quitting' the beautiful game. The former Leeds United star has faced harsh criticism since making the move to La Liga - despite racking up a number of goals and assists during his two seasons in Spain.

Speaking to the media while on international duty at Copa America, Raphinha revealed his thoughts on ending his career.

He said: "Recently I thought about leaving everything because of personal and professional problems. I thought about giving up, quitting football, because I didn't need to go through some mental problems, and some difficulties and aggression from the media or fans."

Fortunately, Raphinha found solace and renewed determination in his son, Gael, who was born in May of last year.

"To imagine that one day my son can see me as an inspiration in football, not being the best in the world, but as a reference, that is worth a lot," he explained.

Following a strong season with Barcelona, Raphinha will join forces with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo this summer, forming a formidable attacking trio for Brazil at Copa America.

The nation sit in Group D, and after their opening clash with Costa Rica, they will face Paraguay and Colombia.