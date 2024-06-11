Barcelona forward informs club of his future stance amid Saudi Arabia links

With Barcelona looking to make at least one or two major sales this summer, the name of Raphinha has been heavily linked with an exit.

The 27-year-old Brazilian winger enjoyed a solid season in his second year in Catalonia and has admirers in England as well as Saudi Arabia.

In fact, clubs from the Middle East are willing to break the bank for his signing in the summer, which could help Barcelona in their current financial situation.

Raphinha does not want to leave

However, as per SPORT, Raphinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona this summer and has made it clear to the club that he intends to stay put.

Furthermore, the report adds that Barcelona sporting director Deco will also not force the Brazilian international towards the exit doors.

Raphinha does not want to leave. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Deco used to be Raphinha’s agent until last summer when he took over as the sporting director of the Catalan outfit.

As such, the pair share a good relationship and Deco constantly advises the Brazilian, who is well aware that if Barcelona sign another winger this summer his minutes will take a serious hit next season.

Despite the situation and the lure of a big offer from Saudi Arabia, Raphinha has no intention of leaving Barça in the summer and has clarified his stance to the club internally.

Raphinha is not the only Barcelona player that Saudi Arabian clubs have their sights on as they have also lodged enquiries for Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Ronald Araujo.

However, those sales are also unlikely to take place unless the Blaugrana receive huge offers for any of them.